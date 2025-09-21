'Longstanding problem': Tanjong Pagar MP pledges to refresh plaza after residents complain of vice activities in area

Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Foo Cexiang has called for a "refresh" of the area's plaza following complaints by residents of vice activities, he shared in a Facebook post on Saturday (Sept 20).

In the post, he said that several residents have provided feedback on the number of massage establishments and beauty salons Tanjong Pagar Plaza (TPP), raising concerns over vice activities in some of them.

"There are several pre-schools in the Plaza and parents are uneasy whenever their children go past these shops," he stated.

While most of these businesses are legitimate, "a few are casting a bad light" on the Plaza and turning away both residents and customers, Foo said.

When the reputation of the Plaza is affected, Foo added, business viability of other tenants will also be impacted, which will in turn hinder the residents in the area who depend on the mall for daily necessities.

He further explained how the "retail mix" in the Plaza is a result of shop owners attempting to maximise rental yield amid low footfall in the area.

"Only a small range of businesses can afford to pay higher rental to them (shop owners) - massage establishments and beauty salons being one of them," he said, adding that the shops were sold by HDB (Housing Development Board) in the 90s on 80-year leases.

Where law enforcement steps in to clamp down on vice activities, usually only masseurs and business owners are affected while shop owners tend to not be implicated - this means shop owners may then find new business owners of similar trade to let their shops to, Foo commented.

"It is therefore not so straightforward to address the issue, which is why it has been such a long-standing problem," he admitted.

"But enough is enough. I met several stakeholders from the police, HDB, the TPP Traders Association and Town Council this week - to discuss our strategy on how to refresh the retail mix in TPP and benefit our residents."

Action has been taken against those found guilty of breaches and conducting vice activities from police raids and checks in recent months, and enforcement will be ramped up, said Foo.

He also asked the Ministry of National Development and HDB to consider purchasing the leases from shop owners to better curate the retail mix in the area in a Parliamentary question for the upcoming sitting.

More food and beverage outlets may also be present in TPP in the future, according to his talks with the Traders Association.

"This transformation will take several years - but we are determined to do it with the support of all stakeholders and our residents," Cexiang promised. "It is time to refresh Tanjong Pagar Plaza."

[[nid:720847]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com