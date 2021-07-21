Lontong with a side of geometry: Fakkah Fuzz stumped by math question during Hari Raya Haji

Who doesn't enjoy festive celebrations? You get a day off from school or work, and chances are, you'll also be munching down delicious grub and enjoying good company.

That's the typical sense of a festive celebration but some do it a bit differently.

This year, Hari Raya Haji fell on July 20 and Fakkah Fuzz shared a snippet of his unconventional celebrations in a TikTok.

The local comedian and television personality, whose real name is Muhammed Fadzri Abdul Rashid, roped in his two siblings, Farah Lola and Fariz Jabba, (also of celebrity status, mind you) to help their primary school cousin with her math homework.

All three adults tussled and debated on how to best tackle the geometry question before them.

In the background sat a confused-looking pakcik (Malay for uncle) eating his Hari Raya meal, completely uninterested in the commotion next to him.

"Wah can use calculator one meh? Primary school can use calculator one meh?" asked the 34-year old comedian, as his siblings whipped out their phones in a bid to quicken their calculation process.

Their primary school cousin giggled and replied that calculators were indeed allowed.

As a clue, she also mentioned that a parallelogram was in the question. That did little to help as Fakkah Fuzz questioned if his sister even knew what that term meant.

The video has been a hit with over 191,000 views.

Apparently, the question wasn't all that tricky. This netizen had a much easier time finding the answers.

But to be fair, Fariz and Farah mentioned their GCE O-Level Mathematics grades weren't the best.

Farah got a D7 while Fariz scored an F9.

These two terms made little sense to a Malaysian netizen as they tried to figure out if those were considered good or bad grades.

A fellow netizen swooped in to provide the context of the grading system in Singapore.

Others were simply smitten by the family vibes during their festive get-together.

Fakkah Fuzz completed his secondary school studies in Malaysia and by then, he'd already known he wanted a career in comedy.

After streaming platform, Netflix, came knocking in 2018, his rise to fame has been meteoric.

Netflix filmed a comedy session of his and with that, he became the first Singaporean to have their very own Netflix comedy special – Almost Banned.

