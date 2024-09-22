'Look at the pace of that!' Monitor lizard interrupts Formula 1 weekend 2nd year in a row

Another year, another monitor lizard invading the track during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

Session three of Formula 1 free practice was halted yesterday (Sept 21) in what the sport's official X account called the "weirdest red flag ever" as the critter walked leisurely across the track.

This marks the second year in a row that a juvenile water monitor has made its way precariously onto the Marina Bay Street Circuit, but fans may remember an even larger one - nicknamed Godzilla - spotted by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen back in 2016.

Drivers including Williams Racing's Alexander Albon could be seen looking on in bemusement yesterday, and Fernando Alonso gave it a wide berth in his Aston Martin while announcing that it was "in the middle of the track".

Track marshals were mobilised to chase down the animal, which broke into a full sprint to evade them.

"I'll tell you what, he's got a purposeful stroll, but when he wants to get a shift on, look at that!" Sky Sports commentator David Croft said.

"Look at the pace of that! It's a drag race, marshal against lizard."

The scene even brought a smile to Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo's face.

Thankfully, the monitor lizard escaped the track unharmed, with a spectator posting a video of it running into the stands on Xiaohongshu.

Shouts of "let it go" and "do not touch it, please" could be heard as the lizard made a break towards safety.

Free practice resumed again shortly after with qualifying later that evening, where McLaren's Lando Norris achieved pole position ahead of Max and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

He may be starting the race from the front, but the lizard remains first in the heart of some fans.

The results are in 😅🏁 pic.twitter.com/hJMizNYZeA — Ron Oliver (@RPOIII) September 21, 2024

