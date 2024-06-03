'Looking extra fine': Netizens go ga-ga over uniformed men at Shangri-La Dialogue

These men have taken on the noble duty of serving their country - and they're doing so in style.

Netizens have gone ga-ga over some of the military delegates who attended the recent Shangri-La Dialogue 2024 and posed for the camera in a video uploaded to the Ministry of Defence's TikTok account last Saturday (June 1).

The post has gone viral, earning over 1.1 million views and more than 104,500 likes.

"I'm looking for a man in defence," says a woman as the video begins - and those men in uniform certainly weren't sparse at the dialogue.

The first military man, from Oman, simply smiles and nods at the camera. He dons a red beret with a light brown military dress tunic that also features a gold aiguillette - a braided loop hanging from his shoulder.

Representing New Zealand, a military personnel dressed in a similar albeit dark blue outfit turns to face the camera, sporting a slight frown and quizzical look.

From Indonesia, a military man wearing a similar dress tunic is all smiles, grinning ear-to-ear as he poses for the camera.

The gent from Japan expresses a bit more flair than most - although his aiguillette may be silver, his smile is golden with a finger gun resting under his chin.

Next, a uniformed man from Singapore stands at attention with his legs together, smiling brightly as he waves to the camera.

The UAE's uniform is noticeably separate from the rest, standing out with its cyan blue tinge; the personnel's red beret and similarly-coloured epaulets in striking contrast with the rest of the outfit.

Matching his warm grey tunic, the German military man is seen adjusting his outfit with a closed-mouth smile before resting his hands by his sides.

China kept it professional with a walk-in towards the camera, a folder held snugly under the individual's arm and a neutral look on his face.

Philippines was the last but certainly not the least, as he turns to look at the camera with a modest smile before walking off to the side.

'Social media post of the year'

Many netizens salivated at the dashing men in their suave uniforms, expressing support for these soldiers.

"They're so sweet looking!" One user said, adding a crying emoji.

Another referred to the Indonesian officer in uniform, saying that he was "looking extra fine".

"The Singapore one is so cute," a user commented.

The video also earned plaudits from netizens, with many surprised that these personnel agreed to take part in this video.

"Whichever intern came up with this deserves a raise," said one.

Another said: "Social media post of the year!"

Some also felt that this video was very different from what people would usually expect of men in uniform, breaking "that 'no joke' uniform vibes".

Shangri-La Dialogue a success: Ng Eng Hen

These military personnel were seen at the Shangri-La Dialogue that occurred from May 31 to June 2 at the Shangri-La Hotel.

The dialogue is Asia's premier defence summit for ministers to debate pressing security challenges, engage in important bilateral talks and come up with fresh approaches together.

"I think this year's [Dialogue] was quite successful… somebody attending the Shangri-La Dialogue goes away with what we call a much deeper feel," Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a statement to the media on Saturday.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy also made a surprise appearance at the event, while China and the Philippines addressed ongoing tensions in the South China Sea, CNA reported.

Chief of Defence for both China and the US were also met in person at the Dialogue for the first time since 2022.

