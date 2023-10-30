'Looks like refugee detention centre': Tenant hits back after landlord told her to 'endure' living in HDB flat under renovation

The landlord allegedly told her that renovation works to the rental flat would last for a week.

But one woman said she dreads going back to her home located in the East every day, after it has dragged on longer than expected.

In a Xiaohongshu post on Sunday (Oct 29), Purvis, who posted that she is paying around $800 a month for a common room, said that she now shares her living space with six migrant workers during the day.

Besides the lack of quiet time, Purvis also faces trouble breathing in the flat due to the accumulated dust from the renovation works.

"The flat looks like a refugee detention centre," she added.

Before the renovation works to the living room and kitchen had commenced, Purvis's landlord of two years said that the flat would still be habitable.

"I later asked the [construction workers] if it is normal for people living in the house while it is under renovation," she said.

"They said, 'No, people cannot live here."

Just 'endure': Landlord

Purvis said the landlord has not collected rent from her while the flat is under renovation, while telling her to "endure" the inconvenience.

The tenant added that she's still paying the monthly utility bill.

She said: "My housemate also asked the landlord for help after her room had no electricity.

"But the homeowner replied, 'Why do you sleep with the lights on?'

"My housemate then lived in complete darkness until 5am the next day."

Several netizens said that the landlord was "heartless".

When a netizen asked Purvis if the flat is part of HDB's Home Improvement Programme (HIP), she replied that the renovation works were arranged by her landlord.

Another netizen asked why Purvis did not choose to live in a hotel in the meantime.

"Before the renovation works started, the landlord said they are minor and I won't be affected," the tenant said.

AsiaOne has contacted Purvis for more information.

