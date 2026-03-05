Ang Mo Kio crash: Daughter saw dad on road and realised he was victim

Accounts manager Gillian Khor, a mother of three, was driving home during the evening peak period on Wednesday (March 4) when she encountered a traffic jam along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 near Lorong Chuan.

Suspecting it was due to an accident, the 45-year-old got the "shock of her life" when she saw a familiar face lying on the road — her dad.

Khor, whose husband and children were with her in the car, told AsiaOne she immediately parked her vehicle at the side of the road.

She said: "I was on my way home facing a huge traffic jam. I did think it was an accident and feared it might be my dad as this road was really near my house. Got the shock of my life to see his bike and then him lying on the floor."

She then asked her husband to drive the car home while she accompanied her 66-year-old father, Khor Tong Peng, in the ambulance to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Grabfood rider had been on his way to pick up an order at New Tech Park when he was involved in a multi-vehicle collision along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 towards Boundary Road.

Photos of the incident shared with AsiaOne showed a black car with a smashed bonnet and the victim laying on a stretcher as paramedics attended to him.

Several passers-by at the scene also stopped to help the victim and fortunately for him, a first-aider and two doctors were among them.

The elder Khor suffered multiple injuries including a broken rib and is currently warded in hospital. The family is currently looking for eyewitnesses.

"I blacked out upon impact. Didn't even realise my eyes were wide open the whole time I was on the way to (the) hospital, until my daughter told me," he told AsiaOne.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 6.40pm, which involved a motorcycle and two cars.

A 66-year-old male motorcyclist and 61-year-old male car driver were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Sengkang General Hospital respectively.

A 19-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

