Don't pick the durians, says town council, as durian trees bloom at Lorong Lew Lian

Residents at Lorong Lew Lian have been reminded not to pick durians from trees in the area, as the seasonal fruiting of the well-known durian trees once again draws attention.

During a site visit on Tuesday (June 2), AsiaOne observed residents passing by the area and instinctively looking up at the trees, which line a roughly 100-metre slope beside Block 5 at Lorong Lew Lian.

There are reportedly 13 durian trees in that estate.

A resident said that she had seen neighbours loitering in the mornings, apparently waiting for durians to drop, reported Lianhe Zaobao. Some who managed to collect fallen fruit described it as "slightly sweet" in taste.

However, another resident, a 62-year-old teacher, raised concerns over safety risks posed by falling durians.

She suggested that authorities could better estimate when the fruits are likely to drop so residents can take precautions or install barriers to keep people away from the trees.

Town council steps in with safety reminders

Marine Parade–Braddell Heights Town Council, which manages the area, said the trees are closely monitored during the fruiting season, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Contractors inspect the trees regularly and may remove fruits early if necessary to reduce the risk of durians falling and causing injury.

Warning signs have also been placed around the site to discourage members of the public from picking or collecting the fruit.

The town council added that the durian trees are part of the estate's heritage landscape. The name "Lorong Lew Lian" is derived from the Hokkien word for durian, and the area is believed to have once been a durian plantation dating back more than 70 years.

The existing trees were planted during a community initiative in 1995, with additional trees added in 2015 during Singapore's SG50 celebrations. Over time, they have become a distinctive feature of the neighbourhood.

The town council also said it has not received any reports of injuries or formal complaints linked to falling durians so far.

Under Singapore regulations, trees on state land — including their fruits — belong to the state and are typically managed by the National Parks Board.

Unauthorised picking or collection of fruits from public areas is not allowed, with offenders liable to a fine of up to $5,000.

In more serious cases involving nature reserves or national parks, penalties can go up to $50,000, with a jail term of up to six months, or both.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com