Lorry collides with another lorry stopped by traffic police, injuring officer and driver

A lorry driver and a Traffic Police (TP) officer were injured after an accident along a slip road from the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday (Jan 3).

In response to a Stomp query, the police said the TP officer had stopped a lorry for a traffic offence at the chevron marking between the slip road from Bedok North Avenue 3 and the PIE towards Changi Airport, before Tampines Avenue 5 exit, at 11.30am.

"While the TP officer was conducting checks on the lorry driver in front of the stationary lorry, a passing lorry collided onto the rear of the first lorry, causing it to move forward and hit both of them," a spokesman added.

The 68-year-old male lorry driver and the 34-year-old male TP officer were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

The 30-year old male driver of the passing lorry was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt.

Photos and a video circluating online show two men lying injured on the road.

The TP motorcycle can be seen lying on its side while debris is strewn all over the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.