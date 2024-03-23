Lorry collides with bikers in Johor, killing 2 Singaporeans

Tragedy struck a group of eight Singaporean motorcyclists in Johor on March 23 when a lorry hit their convoy, killing two bikers on the spot.

Batu Pahat district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Ismail Dollah, said in a statement that the accident at the 114km mark of the North-South Expressway was reported via a phone call at about 3am.

The men were travelling from Singapore for Suhoor – a morning meal eaten before fasting during Ramadan – in Pagor, Muar, he said.

According to him, seven of the motorcyclists had been waiting in the emergency lane after another rider suffered a flat tyre and had to stop at a rest stop in the town of Yong Peng, which is about 120km from Singapore.

Shortly after, a container lorry driven by a Malaysian man, 33, lost control and hit the group, AC Ismail said.

The impact killed two members of the convoy, both aged 26, while another four were seriously injured and taken to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar, he added.

The men who died are Mr Mohamad Firman Nordin and Mr Mohammad Shahfiq Irman.

The lorry driver from Kedah, his passenger, and one rider involved in the crash were unhurt, said AC Ismail.

The driver, who passed the police’s urine and alcohol tests, will be remanded until March 25 to assist with investigations, he added.

The Straits Times has contacted Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs with queries.

