Lorry crane drops and kills worker at Tengah EC site, man arrested

SINGAPORE - A 45-year-old man has been arrested for causing death by a negligent act after a worker died on Tuesday while unloading steel bars at an executive condominium construction site in Tengah.

This is the 44th work-related death in 2022, the highest number since 2017, when there were 42 such deaths.

In response to queries, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said Tuesday’s fatal workplace accident took place in Tengah Garden Avenue at a construction site being developed by Taurus Properties SG.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at about 4.35pm on Tuesday. MOM was alerted about 20 minutes later.

MOM said the worker, a 32-year-old Indian national, was unloading steel bars from a lorry crane with a colleague when the boom of the crane fell, hitting the worker and pinning him against the lorry.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A police spokesman said a 45-year-old man was later arrested. It is not clear what his relationship with the dead worker is.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

MOM has ordered Woh Hup, the site occupier and the workers’ employer, to stop all lifting operations involving lorry cranes.

It said that as a general safety rule, personnel must not stand under the load during lifting operations.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.