Lorry driver collides with motorcycle in Eunos; one taken to hospital

A 67-year-old man was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a lorry in Eunos on Wednesday (Nov 12).

In a video posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Thursday (Nov 13), a motorcycle can be seen stopping at a junction.

A lorry driving behind the motorcycle fails to brake in time, rear-ending the bike and sending it flying forward, knocking the motorcyclist off.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry along Eunos Link towards Hougang Avenue 3.

The 35-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with investigations, added the police.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said the 67-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

