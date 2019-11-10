Lorry driver and motorcyclist killed in Woodlands accident

Two motorists — a lorry driver and a motorcyclist — died in an accident at the junction of Woodlands Road and Mandai Estate on Friday (Oct 11) morning.

The accident involved a Malaysian-registered lorry and two motorcycles.

Photos circulating on social media show a body pinned under the lorry. The vehicle also knocked down a traffic light at the junction.

A 53-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, the police said, while an unconscious lorry driver was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The other motorcyclist involved in the accident refused to be taken to hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force added.

PHOTO: Stomp

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the lorry driver is believed to have passed out after suffering a heart attack.

His out-of-control vehicle then travelled across the road, crashing into the motorcycles and dragging one of the riders for 30 metres before it was stopped by road railings.

The other motorcyclist who survived the accident told the Chinese evening daily, "When I was turning into Mandai Estate, I noticed there was something strange about the lorry, there was no driver at the wheel."

As the lorry moved towards him, the 45-year-old car mechanic made a split-second decision that saved his life — he jumped off his motorcycle.

Police investigations are ongoing.

PHOTO: Stomp

editor@asiaone.com