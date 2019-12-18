Lorry driver caught in Pasir Ris viral video convicted of causing hurt to cyclist by rash act

Teo Seng Tiong (left) was convicted of causing hurt to Mr Eric Cheung Hoyu by performing a rash act.
PHOTO: The Straits Times, Screengrab/Roads.sg
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A lorry driver seen in a viral video having an altercation with a cyclist was convicted on Tuesday (Dec 17) of causing hurt to the latter by performing a rash act.

District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt also found Teo Seng Tiong, 58, guilty of failing to report the accident to the police within 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the judge said that Teo had "deliberately swerved" his lorry into the cyclist, Mr Eric Cheung Hoyu, on Dec 22 last year.

Mr Cheung, 35, had earlier testified that Teo hurled obscenities at him after the incident.

He also said that the older man's tone of voice was "aggressive" and he showed "lots of anger".

The British national added that the lorry driver drove off without leaving behind his name and contact details.

Mr Cheung had earlier pleaded guilty to committing mischief and causing an obstruction by riding his bicycle in the middle of the lane instead of the leftmost side.

He was fined $2,800 in April.

Shortly before the incident on Dec 22 last year, Mr Cheung and a friend were cycling on the left lane of the two-lane Pasir Ris Drive 3 at around 11.45am.

The Straits Times had reported that Teo tried to overtake Mr Cheung by using the right lane but could not do so as there were other motorists.

Mr Cheung later raised his right hand and struck the lorry's side-view mirror, breaking off portions of it.

Teo's lorry then swerved to the left and collided with Mr Cheung, who fell off his bicycle onto a grass verge, stated earlier court documents.

During the trial, Teo testified that he swerved left in Mr Cheung's direction as he heard a taxi sounding its horn. The Singaporean also said that he then heard the sound of "something breaking".

He said that when he got out of his vehicle, Mr Cheung shouted a vulgarity at him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Choong had earlier asked Teo if he was unhappy that his side mirror was broken.

Teo replied: "Why would I be unhappy with the mirror? It only costs $15. I just took it as my misfortune. I just wanted to ask (Mr Cheung) why the mirror was broken."

Teo will be sentenced on Jan 14 next year.

Offenders convicted of causing hurt by performing a rash act can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

First-time offenders convicted of failing to report an accident to the police within 24 hours can be jailed for up to three months or fined up to $1,000.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore courts Road rage Cycling/Bicycles

TRENDING

Man rescued after leg gets pinned by excavator at Tampines construction site
Man rescued after leg gets pinned by excavator at Tampines construction site
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Lorry driver caught in Pasir Ris viral video convicted of causing hurt to cyclist by rash act
Lorry driver caught in Pasir Ris viral video convicted of causing hurt to cyclist by rash act
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures &amp; pedicures from $8
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures & pedicures from $8

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok

SERVICES