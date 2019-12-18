Lorry driver caught in Pasir Ris viral video convicted of causing hurt to cyclist by rash act

SINGAPORE - A lorry driver seen in a viral video having an altercation with a cyclist was convicted on Tuesday (Dec 17) of causing hurt to the latter by performing a rash act.

District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt also found Teo Seng Tiong, 58, guilty of failing to report the accident to the police within 24 hours.

On Tuesday, the judge said that Teo had "deliberately swerved" his lorry into the cyclist, Mr Eric Cheung Hoyu, on Dec 22 last year.

Mr Cheung, 35, had earlier testified that Teo hurled obscenities at him after the incident.

He also said that the older man's tone of voice was "aggressive" and he showed "lots of anger".

The British national added that the lorry driver drove off without leaving behind his name and contact details.

Mr Cheung had earlier pleaded guilty to committing mischief and causing an obstruction by riding his bicycle in the middle of the lane instead of the leftmost side.

He was fined $2,800 in April.