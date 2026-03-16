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Construction worker arrested for alleged drink driving after Bendemeer accident

The 53-year-old male lorry driver got into an accident with a taxi
Construction worker arrested for alleged drink driving after Bendemeer accident
Traffic police officers arrest the lorry driver for suspected drink driving.
PHOTO: Social media
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMarch 16, 2026 12:32 AMBYSean Ler

A 53-year-old male driver was arrested on Sunday (March 15) for suspected drink driving after the lorry he was driving got into an accident with a taxi. 

The incident happened at about 1.55pm along Bendemeer Road towards Jalan Besar. 

Pictures of the aftermath seen by AsiaOne show the lorry with damages to its bumper and headlamp on the right side.

The man, who was initially questioned by a traffic police outrider, was later arrested by officers who arrived in an expressway patrol car. 

AsiaOne understands that the man is an Indian national employed by a local construction firm in Geylang.

The 53-year-old Indian national was seen being questioned by an attending Traffic Police officer before he was later arrested for suspected drink driving.

Responding to AsiaOne’s queries, the police confirmed the accident and the arrest. 

They added that no injuries were reported in the accident and that investigations are ongoing. 

Under the Road Traffic Act 1961, motorists caught for driving while under the influence of alcohol may face a minimum fine of $2,000, up to $10,000, or imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will table legislative amendments later this year to lower the country’s drink driving limit from 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath to 15 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Speaking during the ministry’s committee of supply debate in Parliament on Feb 27, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann said that this is in line with other major Asian jurisdictions. 

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editor@asiaone.com 

Ministry of Home AffairsSingapore Police ForceDrink drivingAccidents - Trafficheavy vehiclesTaxi
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