Construction worker arrested for alleged drink driving after Bendemeer accident

A 53-year-old male driver was arrested on Sunday (March 15) for suspected drink driving after the lorry he was driving got into an accident with a taxi.

The incident happened at about 1.55pm along Bendemeer Road towards Jalan Besar.

Pictures of the aftermath seen by AsiaOne show the lorry with damages to its bumper and headlamp on the right side.

The man, who was initially questioned by a traffic police outrider, was later arrested by officers who arrived in an expressway patrol car.

AsiaOne understands that the man is an Indian national employed by a local construction firm in Geylang.

Responding to AsiaOne’s queries, the police confirmed the accident and the arrest.

They added that no injuries were reported in the accident and that investigations are ongoing.

Under the Road Traffic Act 1961, motorists caught for driving while under the influence of alcohol may face a minimum fine of $2,000, up to $10,000, or imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will table legislative amendments later this year to lower the country’s drink driving limit from 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath to 15 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Speaking during the ministry’s committee of supply debate in Parliament on Feb 27, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann said that this is in line with other major Asian jurisdictions.

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editor@asiaone.com