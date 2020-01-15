Lorry driver jailed 7 weeks, banned from driving following accident with cyclist in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE - A lorry driver who was seen in a viral video having an altercation with a cyclist was sentenced to seven weeks' jail and fined $500 on Tuesday (Jan 14).

Teo Seng Tiong, 59, was also disqualified from driving for two years.

His lawyer, Mr Chia Boon Teck, told the court that his client, a Singaporean, intended to appeal.

Teo had earlier been convicted of causing hurt to cyclist Eric Cheung Hoyu as well as for failing to report an accident to the police within 24 hours.

The video of the incident, which occurred at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Pasir Ris Rise just before noon on Dec 22, 2018, garnered more than three million views online.

On Tuesday, the court heard that Teo had previous convictions for voluntarily causing hurt in 1988 and 2012, and was convicted for affray in 1999. He was also convicted for an obscene act in 1993 and insulting the modesty of a woman in 2007.

He also had multiple traffic offences involving careless driving, speeding and beating a red light between 1999 and 2015.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Choong called for the court to sentence Teo to 10 weeks' jail and a fine of $500. The DPP also called for him to be disqualified from driving for three years. The defence pleaded with the court to impose a fine for both of Teo's charges.