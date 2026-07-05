Lorry driver trapped in seat after chain collision on AYE, 4 taken to hospital

A lorry driver who was trapped in his seat after a pile-up involving five heavy vehicles on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Friday (July 3) was freed by rescuers with hydraulic equipment.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along AYE towards Tuas before the Benoi Road exit at around 11.15am.

Footage of the aftermath showed four lorries and a trailer involved in the chain collision, with a fire engine at the scene.

According to updates on the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) X account, traffic congestion stretched to Jurong Pier Road, with motorists advised to avoid Lane 3.

Three male lorry drivers and a trailer driver, aged between 28 and 55, were conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital, said SCDF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com