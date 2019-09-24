Lorry driver in viral video says he swerved in direction of cyclist to avoid taxi

Read also

In the video, which garnered more than three million views, Mr Cheung is seen hitting the left side mirror of Teo's lorry.

The lorry then suddenly swerved to the left in the direction of Mr Cheung, who fell off his bicycle and onto the grass verge on the side of the road.

Both Mr Cheung and Teo were subsequently arrested within three days of the incident.

Earlier this year, Mr Cheung pleaded guilty to two charges, for committing mischief and causing obstruction by riding his bicycle in the middle of the lane instead of the leftmost side. He was fined $2,800 on April 12.

Teo is contesting his two charges - one for acting rashly as to cause hurt to Mr Cheung, and another for failing to make a police report within 24 hours of the accident.

If convicted of the first charge, Teo could be jailed up to a year and fined up to $5,000. If convicted of the second charge, he could be jailed up to three months or fined up to $1,000 as a first offender.

Among the witnesses called to the stand on Monday was taxi driver Ong Joo Kin, who was driving on the right of Teo's lorry during the time of the incident.