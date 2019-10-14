Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance

Singapore permanent resident Xu Kai Xiang was fined $1,400 and banned from driving for a year for the two charges. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW
Charmaine Ng
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A lorry driver involved in an accident that killed three pedestrians near Yio Chu Kang MRT station last year pleaded guilty on Monday (Oct 14) to driving the vehicle without a Class 3 licence and insurance.

Singapore permanent resident Xu Kai Xiang, 27, was fined $1,400 and banned from driving for a year for the two charges.

Although he initially faced a third charge of causing the deaths of the pedestrians by driving dangerously on April 23 last year, Xu was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal pending the outcome of a coroner's inquiry into the deaths.

This means Xu can still be prosecuted for the offence later, depending on the evidence that emerges.

At the time of the accident, Xu was working as a safety supervisor for his father's construction company Chang Fu Pte Ltd, and was driving the company lorry to collect a parcel.

At around 9.30am, Xu was driving along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 towards Marymount Road when the vehicle ploughed into the three pedestrians - Mr Chua Cheng Thong, 86; his daughter Gina Chua Aye Wah, 58; and a family friend, Mr Yap Soon Huat, 63.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The scene of the accident involving the lorry driven by Xu Kai Xiang that killed three pedestrians in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, on April 23, 2018. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO

Xu, who was injured in the accident, had a Class 3A driving licence but not a Class 3 licence which is required to drive the lorry.

He had previously applied for and obtained a Class 3 Provisional Driving Licence, but chose instead to take his practical driving test in automatic transmission vehicles.

This meant he could get only the Class 3A driving licence, which he obtained on Aug 21, 2017.

However, Xu did not tell his father that he had only a Class 3A licence. Believing that his son possessed a Class 3 licence, the elder Mr Xu allowed him to drive his personal car and the company lorry.

Xu joined his father's company full-time in February 2018, and began driving the company's workers offsite daily from April 8 that same year.

He could have been fined up to $1,000 or jailed up to three months for each count of driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Accidents - Traffic deaths

TRENDING

K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Footage of rats taking over Shibuya after Typhoon Hagibis blow up on Twitter
Footage of rats taking over Shibuya after Typhoon Hagibis blow up on Twitter

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Here&#039;s how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back

Home Works

7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead

SERVICES