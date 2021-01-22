Up lorry: LTA confiscates able-bodied woman's PMA after she's seen riding it on road

No, that's not a golf cart on the loose, but a personal mobility aid (PMA) on the road.

Over the past few days, netizens said they spotted a woman riding a PMA around Canberra, Sembawang and Yishun with a Foodpanda delivery bag. Rather than staying on the pedestrian path, she took the road less travelled.

PHOTO: Facebook/Complaint SG

In a video clip compilation uploaded on Thursday (Jan 21), she was even seen waiting on the lane that's normally reserved for right-turning cars and fast-moving vehicles.

The woman was also spotted riding her PMA outside a mall, deftly manoeuvring around passers-by and barricades.

Apart from being fitted with an overhead blue shelter, her ride had a pink portable fan and side mirrors attached to it. A Foodpanda delivery bag was seen sitting at the back of the PMA too.

We were alerted to a rider using a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) on a road a few days back. This is not allowed. Our... Posted by Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Thursday, January 21, 2021

It wasn't long before the Land Transport Authority (LTA) caught wind of her actions and caught her. As a result, she had to say goodbye to her mobility scooter as the authorities took it away.

The woman was found to be able-bodied, LTA added in a Facebook post on Thursday.

PMAs were not allowed on the road and failure to comply could result in a fine of $2,000 or imprisonment up to three months.

This isn't the first time someone was spotted riding their PMA around town.

A patient from the Singapore General Hospital was caught making a "road trip" while still in his hospital garb in 2019. He returned later that day, still on his mobility scooter.

INFOGRAPHIC: Land Transport Authority

rainecheung@asiaone.com