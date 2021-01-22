Up lorry: LTA confiscates able-bodied woman's PMA after she's seen riding it on road

No, that's not a golf cart on the loose, but a personal mobility aid (PMA) on the road.
Over the past few days, netizens said they spotted a woman riding a PMA around Canberra, Sembawang and Yishun with a Foodpanda delivery bag. Rather than staying on the pedestrian path, she took the road less travelled.
In a video clip compilation uploaded on Thursday (Jan 21), she was even seen waiting on the lane that's normally reserved for right-turning cars and fast-moving vehicles.
The woman was also spotted riding her PMA outside a mall, deftly manoeuvring around passers-by and barricades.
Apart from being fitted with an overhead blue shelter, her ride had a pink portable fan and side mirrors attached to it. A Foodpanda delivery bag was seen sitting at the back of the PMA too.
It wasn't long before the Land Transport Authority (LTA) caught wind of her actions and caught her. As a result, she had to say goodbye to her mobility scooter as the authorities took it away.
The woman was found to be able-bodied, LTA added in a Facebook post on Thursday.
PMAs were not allowed on the road and failure to comply could result in a fine of $2,000 or imprisonment up to three months.
This isn't the first time someone was spotted riding their PMA around town.
A patient from the Singapore General Hospital was caught making a "road trip" while still in his hospital garb in 2019. He returned later that day, still on his mobility scooter.
