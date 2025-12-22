Lorry enters motorcycle lane at Woodlands Checkpoint, gets wedged between fence and road barrier

A lorry which wrongly entered the motorcycle departure lane at Woodlands Checkpoint early on Sunday (Dec 21) got itself stuck for a few hours.

A photo uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showed the Singapore-registered lorry tilted to its right side, having seemingly mounted the left kerb. The vehicle was also wedged between a metal fence to its left and a road barrier to its right.

Another post by Facebook user Farizatul Firdaus showed Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and auxiliary police officers standing behind the lorry.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, ICA said the incident occurred at 4.19am.

The authority closed the lane to clear debris while departing motorcyclists were diverted to the car zone for clearance.

The incident was cleared at around 12.40pm and there were no injuries, said ICA.

A reader told Shin Min Daily News that the lorry had somehow crashed into the lane, causing it to be closed, and that motorcyclists had to go through the car lane instead, which slowed down the clearance process.

However, as it was a non-working day, the incident did not cause any congestion, reported the Chinese daily.

ICA investigations are ongoing.

