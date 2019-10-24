Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists

PHOTO: Facebook/Jenson Ta
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

Was the driver drunk or did he make a wrong turn?

A man was recently filmed driving a lorry against traffic near Lorong 27A Geylang.

In a video clip circulating on Facebook, the driver of a Toyota Dyna can be seen ignoring honks by fellow motorists as well as several men who stepped onto the road to alert him of his mistake.

He continued driving in the direction opposite to the flow of traffic.

. A Bangladesh driving a lorry into wrong directions toward geylang lorong 27A... Many driver's horn at him . But he scold back. Probably hrs drunk. Times 22.24 hrs

Posted by Jenson Ta on Sunday, October 20, 2019

According to Facebook user Jenson Ta, who posted the clip on Oct 20, the lorry driver appeared to be drunk. He was also yelling back at the people who were trying to help him.

Several netizens pointed out that the man was driving with the headlights off, while others condemned his actions and said that he was endangering the safety of fellow road users.

The police informed AsiaOne that investigations are ongoing.

For driving against the flow of traffic as indicated by traffic signs, he may get six demerit points.

If found guilty of reckless or dangerous driving, he may be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

