'Loser' buddies embark on epic journey, cycle 3,400km from Singapore to Vietnam

That's one epic spin session.

Instead of hopping on a flight to Hanoi like regular tourists, two Singaporean men chose the road less travelled.

They ended up pedalling their bikes way all the way up north from Singapore to Vietnam — traversing about 3,400km in 33 days.

In a video published on Thursday (Dec 15), TikTok user Jangpalo shared snippets of their adventure which took place from July 1 to Aug 2 this year.

"Two losers on the road to Vietnam," he captioned.

And Jangpalo certainly had the gnarly tanlines to show for it.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Jangpalo

As a joke, the pair even appeared to be all dressed up as… hot dogs at the start of their journey.

Why? The clue might lie in the hashtag #tourdefranks in the video caption. Funny.

The pair appeared to be all smiles for the most part as they rode, shooting videos of the scenery as well as taking photos with locals in Malaysia and Thailand.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jangpolo/video/7176960171007085826?

In replies to queries from netizens on his TikTok video, Jangpalo explained that he had set off four days after finishing National Service, which was why he could afford the long holiday.

"We aimed to travel about 130 to 140km a day to reach our destination in time," he added. There were also eight rest days planned into their epic journey.

It's definitely an inexpensive way to tour our neighbouring countries as well, he added, sharing that they spent $20 per travelling day on food and water.

They also planned their routes on the fly, before bedtime each night.

And it seemed they were ready to continue for longer, but were held back by… well, life.

"If work and school weren't a thing, we'd be in Europe by now," Jangpalo shared.

However, he clarified that they didn't have to cycle back, choosing to pack their bikes in a box and take a flight back.

"We unassembled our bikes into a box and put [them] into cargo when flying back," stated Jangpalo.

Commenters were definitely impressed by the pair's tenacity and physicality.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Jangpalo

"Bro took leg day to a whole new level," one noted.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Jangpalo

"Two losers"? hardly.

AsiaOne has reached out to Jangpalo for more information.

