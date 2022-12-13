Losing their cool: Visitors and security guard exchange blows at Ice Magic over entry wristband

What was supposed to be an enjoyable time in winter wonderland turned into a heated exchange for two visitors, who clashed with a security guard over an entry wristband.

The altercation took place at Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy on Ice last Sunday (Dec 11) at about 4pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to an eyewitness, a man was waiting in line to enter the winter-themed playground, but he had dropped his wristband onto the ground.

"He looked like he was gesturing to the security guard, asking him to pick up the wristband, then they started arguing. The man's father also scolded the security guard, which made the latter to get physical in the heat of the moment," he recounted to the Chinese daily.

Three men were reported shoving and throwing punches at each other.

"I walked over to pick up the wristband, and stopped them from fighting," the eyewitness said.

Shin Min also spoke to the security guard, who explained that he got agitated because the visitor had allegedly insulted his family. He also called the police.

"I only used my left hand to stop his punches, but I ended up injuring my ring and pinky finger," he lamented, adding that he would be seeking medical attention at a hospital.

The security guard was hired as temporary staff for Ice Magic, but his service was reportedly terminated after the incident.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of dispute at Bayfront that day.

Three men, aged between 39 and 69, are assisting in investigations.

The 39-year-old man sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance to the hospital.

