Chow Chow seen running along CTE, owner offers $1,000 for its return

A pet dog seen running on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Sunday (Dec 7) afternoon is still missing.

Dashcam footage compiled and posted by Facebook page SGRV shows the Chow Chow ambling between vehicles, heading against the flow of traffic.

In one clip, it dashes across several lanes, appearing to brush against the front bumper of a car in the process.

According to a lost-dog poster distributed around the Boon Keng estate, the male dog named Kiko was last spotted at about 6.46pm on Sunday on CTE near 6 Mar Thoma Road.

Owner Matthew Teh told AsiaOne that he is offering a $1,000 reward for his dog's safe return.

"Kiko is currently missing and every minute counts. If you're driving in that area or passing by on foot, please keep an eye out," he said.

He also appealed to members of the public to not chase Kiko, who may spook and run again.

Teh added that he received news of a possible sighting in the vicinity of Block 44 Bendemeer Road at 7.30am on Monday.

A search for Kiko has been launched at the Boon Keng and Whampoa estates, and along Bendemeer Road.

As of publication time, Kiko has not been found yet.

Kiko's owners can be contacted at 8511-9941 and 9139-0322.

