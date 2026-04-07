Lost income not a factor in HDB's assessment to repurpose carpark spaces: Sun Xueling

HDB does not take lost income into account when deciding whether to repurpose carparks for other uses, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling said in Parliament on Tuesday (April 7).

Sun was responding to a question from MP David Hoe about the constraints that may limit the conversion of underutilised multi-storey carpark spaces for community uses.

Hoe, MP for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, who oversees the Clementi ward, also asked about whether they apply to the carpark at HDB project Clementi Peaks.

Sun said that when evaluating proposals to repurpose carparks, HDB takes into account factors such as having enough lots to meet the demand for parking over time, the potential such amenities for residents, and technical considerations including fire safety requirements.

"In the case of Clementi Peaks, the project was completed less than four years ago in July 2022," she said.

"Parking needs have not yet fully stabilised and it is too early to consider converting the parking spaces to other uses at this juncture."

SMS Sun said that revenue considerations are not a factor in HDB’s assessment, contrary to what Associate Professor Jamus Lim had claimed in March.

The MP for Sengkang GRC had said forgone income, which may generate potential revenue, has sometimes been cited by the Ministry of National Development to object to requests for converting carpark spaces to other uses.

When asked by Sun on Tuesday on the basis for his statement, Lim said that this was conveyed to him by town council staff, adding that he would retract his statement if he was mistaken.

"It is important for me to clarify this point so that members of the public have the correct set of facts and do not form the wrong impression based on what Associate Professor Lim said," Sun added.

[[nid:683955]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com