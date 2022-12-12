Louis V-gone: Woman says she paid $2,400 for handbag but got an empty box instead

Unboxing a designer handbag is an exciting experience for most, but not for this woman who brought home an empty box.

TikTok user Annapooty uploaded a video showing the box — sans handbag — on Sunday (Dec 11), describing it as her "first [Louis Vuitton] experience gone wrong".

In the clip, she was seen taking the box out of the bag and opening it, revealing nothing but a few orange ribbons and a green card inside.

"Paid $2,400 and came home with an empty box," she wrote. "Got the shock of my life."

According to the video's hashtags, it appears that she purchased the handbag from the luxury brand's store at Marina Bay Sands.

When she tried to call the store for an explanation, the woman claimed that the staff "tried to gaslight" her.

She subsequently filed a police report for the missing handbag on the same day, and posted a copy of the report in a second video.

In the report, the woman claimed that she did not notice that the bag was missing as the gift box was rather heavy on its own.

And the item that went missing? An Alma BB in Damier Ebene.

A quick check by AsiaOne shows that the bag retails for $2,420 on the Louis Vuitton website.

Interestingly enough, the woman said the missing bag was "found" after she made the police report, but she did not explain how that happened.

In the comments section, netizens were divided about Annapooty's claims.

Some said that it was quite improbable for a handbag to go missing so easily, as the sales associates at the store would wrap the goods in front of the customer.

However, there were also others who said they've had sales associates do it at the back of the store.

AsiaOne has contacted Annapooty and Louis Vuitton for more information.

$29,000 for Hermes bag that never came

In July, a woman paid $29,900 to luxury bag reseller WestCloset for a second-hand Hermes Birkin bag which never arrived.

Speaking to The Straits Times then, the woman named Christine, said she was told by the reseller that the bag would be delivered to her if she paid the full amount.

"I kept messaging them but they kept giving me vague, non-committal responses. After a while, I could tell they were using delay tactics."

She eventually made a police report in August.

Two months later, the police arrested a 33-year-old woman linked to the case, after at least five police reports were made against WestCloset.

