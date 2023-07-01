'In love, everyone is the same': Singaporean woman takes migrant worker as godson after seeing his close bond with mother-in-law

Love and friendship know no (language) barriers.

One Singaporean woman has formed a close-knit relationship with a migrant worker after seeing the bond he had with her mother-in-law, and considers him her godson.

Deborah told 8world in a video uploaded on YouTube on June 29: "His name is Dulal, but my mother-in-law liked to call him Sugar.

"Dulal did construction work for our neighbour, and sometimes the workers would sit outside our house, under our longan tree. Other people may have told them to leave, but my mother-in-law would tidy the place up to let them rest and sleep."

Dulal, 38, is an electrician from Bangladesh who has worked in Singapore for 13 years.

"I speak English but she spoke Malay. I didn't understand Malay, so I'd ask her if she has eaten, how she feels," he said about the woman he referred to as Grandma.

When Grandma became ill in her later years, Deborah said that Dulal would spend his 30-minute break cycling over to their home to buy her drinks.

"She would take some money and ask me to buy coffee. I'd say, 'No no, I have money' but she would insist I take the money," he continued. "If I didn't take it, she would be unhappy. If I took it, only then would she be happy."

Grandma's health declined in 2018 but Deborah kept Dulal updated on her condition during work hours, and he would visit her at the hospital.

"Mum (Deborah) called me and said, 'Dulal, you take the taxi now to the hospital in Yishun'," he recounted about her final day in 2019.

"All the family members were there, and I went in to take a look at grandma. I was there for maybe five minutes and she just looked at me before she died."

Dulal's heart still aches when he sees photos of the elderly woman, and he admitted to crying over her sometimes.

"I feel like she was my own grandma. I had lost my mama, and losing Grandma felt the same," he added.

After Grandma's death, Deborah took Dulal as her godson so he would have a maternal figure in Singapore. She also encourages him to visit for dinner on Saturdays and treat her place as his home.

She continued: "As a foreigner working in Singapore, he has no family, no friends. His life revolves around raising his younger brother.

"I told him, if he has any problems, he has to tell me and I'll do something about it."

Deborah said that was heartwarming to have such an "atypical loving relationship" with Dulal.

"Others may think otherwise, but when they finally get it, they understand that we are all the same," she added. "In love, everyone is the same.

"You may not speak the same language, but your actions speak louder than words."

