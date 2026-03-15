Man buys 'love talisman' from Shopee for $34, told to 'donate' more money to improve 'destiny'

A man purchased a set of 'love talismans' hoping to improve his love life, but was later almost 'tricked' to spend even more money.

In a report by Shin Min Daily News on Saturday (March 14), the man, who wished to remain anonymous, shared that he has a habit of purchasing fengshui accessories to improve his luck.

At the beginning of this year, he saw an advertisement on Shopee about the sales of love talismans to help the owner improve their romantic luck and find their destined partner.

The talismans were priced between $7 and $34. The man purchased a set at $34.

He received the package a few days later which contained two talisman — green and orange — and a card with a WhatsApp QR code, which he was required to scan so he could contact the "master", which is allegedly based on Hong Kong, according to the phone number.

The man added he could only communicate with the "master" through messages.

He recounted: "The master told me to write my crush and my name and our birth dates on the talismans before burning them and drinking [the ashes] with water.

"However, I realised the talisman with my name did not burn completely, which the 'master' told me there is a problem with my life palace, and wanted me to donate between $159 and $999 for a ritual to resolve it. I found it strange and did not response since then."

In BaZi astrology, life palace represents an individual's character, destiny and mental state.

The man hoped that by sharing his experience, he could raise public awareness and prevent others from getting "tricked".

The Chinese daily also spoke to two fortune experts, who shared that seeking talismans to find romantic destiny is not ethical and may even attract unwanted romantic pursuits.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com