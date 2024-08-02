'Loving this moment': Fans swoon over Loh Kean Yew's sweet interactions with his parents at Paris Olympics

Olympic medal hopeful Loh Kean Yew's celebratory interaction with his parents after qualifying for the quarter-finals warmed the hearts of netizens.

Pictures of Loh and his parents were posted on Team Singapore's Facebook page on Friday (Aug 2) and captioned: "Big heart for his biggest fans".

One of the pictures showed Loh, 27, and his mother making hearts with their arms above their heads while looking at each other.

Other pictures captured the parents' proud looks as their son secured his place in the next round. Loh's father is seen waving to him with both parents sporting bright smiles.

The family was also photographed posing in front of the Paris Olympics banner, once again with their arms above their heads in a heart shape.

Some netizens said that seeing parents support their child warmed their hearts.

One netizen commented: "Happy to see parents supporting [their] children in sports competitions."

"Loving this moment," wrote another commenter in reference to the hearts the family of three was making.

Another netizen joked: "I think from now onwards, the badminton association should finance his parents to travel with him to all important tournaments. He [was] scared [to get] scolded by his parents after the game, so he had to win!"

Loh was eliminated at the group stage during his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, but has since won a world title, qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals, beaten reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen twice, and is now Singapore's first man to make the Olympics quarter-finals since 2004.

Loh will be facing off against Axelsen once again in his upcoming match on Saturday (Aug 3), no earlier than 3.05am Singapore time.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics: Loh Kean Yew beats China's Li Shifeng, qualifies for quarter-finals

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com