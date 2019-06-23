Low immunity among people, high mosquito numbers reasons for dengue surge

SINGAPORE - Low immunity among the population against the dengue virus is likely to be contributing to the surge in dengue infections this year, especially as mosquito numbers remain persistently high, said local health and environment experts on Saturday (June 22).

This comes amid a spike in dengue cases around the region, which indicates that the Aedes mosquito - the carrier of the disease - may be thriving with a warmer weather pattern this year, said experts.

At a media sharing session in commemoration of ASEAN Dengue Day 2019 a week ago, a panel of experts also raised concerns about the disease among patients over 65, who tend to suffer more, yet typically do not display the usual dengue symptoms.

These patients are likely to have contributed to the small uptick in the average hospitalisation rate for the disease in recent years, they said.

Singapore is in the midst of a dengue outbreak, with five reported deaths from the disease so far this year. As of last Monday (Jun 17), there were 5,261 infections reported, a 60 per cent increase over the total for the whole of last year, and close to double 2017's overall numbers.