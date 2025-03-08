Low-income caregivers can get grants under new NTUC programme from mid-April

Widow Madam Noor Farahin Ahmad, 54, has to care for her bedridden 81-year-old father, who has severe dementia, and her nine-year-old son.

She is living on her savings as she had to quit her job in the civil service in October 2024 to cope with her many duties.

She is among low-income caregivers who will be able to apply for aid under a new NTUC Care Fund (Caregiver Support) programme from mid-April.

The $5.4 million fund, first announced in Nov 2024, aims to help over 4,000 beneficiaries yearly from 2025 to 2027.

“His expenditure can cost me about $400 to $500 a month,” said Madam Farahin, referring to her father’s adult diapers and puréed food.

Single caregivers with a maximum monthly gross income of $6,000 can apply for the fund to look after children aged 19 and below or elderly parents above 63 years old.

If the caregiver’s gross monthly income exceeds $6,000, his or her per capita income has to be $1,500 or below to qualify for the fund.

Qualified caregivers will be able to get grants of $350 per school-going child, and $200 per elderly dependent.

Caregivers of children with special needs who attend Government-funded special education (SPED) schools will also qualify for the fund if they earn less than $6,000 a month or have a per capita income of $1,500 or below.

These caregivers get $1,000 for each child in a government SPED school.

Details of the scheme were announced on March 8 by NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng at the International Women’s Day celebration, jointly organised by NTUC U Women and Family and the People’s Action Party Women’s Wing.

Mr Ng said that NTUC understands the challenges of caregivers who have to juggle professional and caregiving duties.

“We hope to provide meaningful support to help them better balance work and caregiving,” he said, adding that the effort will contribute towards building a more inclusive society.

PAP’s Women Wing chairperson Sim Ann said that as the party reflects on the progress of women over the past 60 years, it will strengthen its partnership with the community to address issues close to women’s hearts.

Ms Sim said that the PAP Women’s Wing has partnered with NTUC to conduct a recent wave of surveys and focus group discussions on dating, marriage and parenthood.

About 2,000 respondents have been engaged, and the outcomes and results of the discussion will be shared shortly.

The celebrations kicked off with a 2km walk from Gardens by the Bay to NTUC Centre with over 1,000 participants.

PAP MPs like Ms Gan Siow Huang, Ms Rahayu Mahzam, Ms Jessica Tan, Ms Poh Li San, Ms Cheryl Chan, Ms Carrie Tan and Ms Hany Soh also attended the event.

A panel discussion on how to better nurture and empower women was also held at NTUC Centre. It was moderated by NTUC Assistant Secretary General and MP for Pasir-Ris Punggol GRC Ms Yeo Wan Ling.

Panellists included two PAP MPs, Dr Wan Rizal and Mr Yip Hon Weng, as well as branch chairperson of the PAP Serangoon branch Ms Chan Hui Yuh.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.