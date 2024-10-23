Low Thia Khiang wondered why WP 'took so long' to reveal lie, adds Pritam is 'a good politician'

Former Workers' Party (WP) secretary-general Low Thia Khiang took the stand in his much-anticipated court appearance today (Oct 23), spending less than an hour in the witness box.

Low's successor Pritam Singh is accused of lying before the Committee of Privileges about what he wanted former WP MP Raeesah Khan to do regarding a lie she had made in Parliament.

Appearing as a prosecution witness in Singh's trial, Low faced questions from Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Ben Mathias, where he recalled a meeting he had with Singh and WP chair Sylvia Lim at his home on Oct 11, 2021.

"Sylvia broke the news to me that Raeesah lied in Parliament," said the 68-year-old Low. "And she was considering holding a press conference for her to apologise."

Low, dressed in a grey suit and blue long-sleeved shirt, told the court he told the WP leaders that since Khan had lied in Parliament, the correct forum would be to apologise in Parliament.

"I asked [Lim] if the Government knew [that Khan had lied], she said the Government did not know and it is not easy to know because there are so many police stations in Singapore," he added.

"I said it's not the point whether or not the Government can find out. If she tells a lie, I think she should apologise."

During that meeting, Lim also informed Low about their plans to expel Khan from the party.

The WP later formed a disciplinary committee to investigate Khan's conduct on November 2, 2021, a day after she admitted to lying in Parliament.

Low was also asked about another meeting he had with Lim on Oct 18, 2021.

He said that Lim had told him then that Khan had agreed to apologise in Parliament.

"I told her we would want to see her draft statement… Because I would not want an apology to end up with another lie," he added.

'Why so long'

During the cross-examination, Low also said he discovered only in August 2023 that Singh, Lim and WP vice-chair Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap had known about the untruth since Aug 8, 2021.

"I was wondering why it took so long," said Low, when asked about his reaction. "Take so long to reveal this."

Following a 15-minute break, the defence completed their cross-examination of Low with just one question.

"Do you agree that a lie that's been told on record in Parliament would have to be clarified in Parliament?" asked Singh's lawyer Aristotle Eng.

"Yes, I think so," replied Low, who later said "that's all?" when told that his cross-examination is over.

Lying issue a 'hiccup' for Singh and WP: Low

Speaking to the media outside the court, Low said that the Khan lying issue is a "hiccup" and a learning process for Singh.

He told The Straits Times that it has not been long since Singh took over from him as secretary-general of the party in 2018, and that the latter has already done his best.

He added: "I think this is a hiccup; it's a process whether you are a new leader or an organisation. In the process of development, there are always hiccups here and there. We must not forget the whole general direction, making progress in Singapore.

"Voters can make a distinction between who is a good politician and who is not a good politician. And I believe Pritam is a good politician. He's a capable, competent leader with a heart for Singapore and Singaporeans."

The trial will resume at 11.30am on Thursday.

