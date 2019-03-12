Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants

Most of Singapore's 85,000 civil servants will get a year-end bonus that is the lowest in 10 years, amid the weak performance of the Singapore economy and its uncertain outlook.

They will receive 0.1 month plus an additional one-off lump-sum payment of $250 to $1,500.

Civil servants in the lower pay grades, however, will get higher lump-sum payouts - an ongoing government practice to support junior grade officers. The move will see about 2,200 officers in Grades III to V of the Operations Support Scheme getting the top lump sum of $1,500.

Senior civil servants in superscale grades, numbering around 1,700, will be given a one-off payment of $400, without the 0.1 month annual variable component (AVC).

The lower bonus was announced by the Public Service Division (PSD) yesterday.

It said: "Taking into account the prevailing economic uncertainties, the PSD, in consultation with and with the support of the public sector unions, will exercise restraint for the year-end bonus payment."

As the civil service is Singapore's biggest employer, its bonus is closely watched by the private sector, while statutory boards and other government agencies take their cue from it.

This year's December payout is a sharp drop from those of the last two years, when civil servants received an AVC of one month and lower-wage officers were given at least $1,800.