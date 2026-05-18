Man, 68, dies after falling onto track in front of oncoming train at Segar LRT station

Train services between Senja and Bukit Panjang LRT stations were suspended on Monday (May 18) morning after a 68-year-old man fell onto the track in front of an oncoming train.

In response to AsiaOne’s queries, the police said the man was found motionless and pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

They do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Rail operator SMRT announced the disruption on social media at about 6am. It added at 6.52am that the disruption was due to a track intrusion, which affected services between Senja and Petir stations.

In a statement at 7.08am, SMRT said a man was seen to have fallen onto the track near Segar station.

"Train services between Petir and Senja stations, in both directions, were temporarily suspended to allow the police safe access to the track for investigations," it added.

Free bridging and regular bus services were activated to support affected commuters.

As of 8.20am, there remains no LRT services between Petir and Senja stations.

Train services between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang LRT stations are now operating on a loop service.

The Bukit Panjang LRT line has 13 stations, with services between Petir and Senja stations operating in a loop which connects at Bukit Panjang station. These stations are Senja, Jelapang, Segar, Fajar, Bangkit, Pending and Petir.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

This is a developing story.

editor@asiaone.com