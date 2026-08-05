11 drivers caught providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services; vehicles impounded

Eleven drivers have been caught for allegedly providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services, and their vehicles impounded, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in Facebook post on Tuesday (Aug 5).

The authority said the operation was carried out following tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and the National Taxi Association.

LTA also reminded commuters travelling to Johor Bahru over the long National Day weekend to use only licensed cross-border ride-hailing services or Singapore-registered cross-border taxis.

"For your safety, only book a licensed cross-border ride-hailing service on Grab or have a Singapore-registered cross-border taxi pick you up anywhere in Singapore for drop-off in Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai or Senai," said LTA.

The latest enforcement comes after Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said in a Facebook post on July 21 that more than 5,000 vehicles had been checked since July 2025.

She added that 222 vehicles had also been impounded as part of the crackdown on illegal cross-border ride-hailing services.

Drivers caught providing illegal ride-hailing services may face fines of up to $3,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Their vehicles may also be forfeited.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com