16 drivers caught providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services, vehicles impounded: LTA

LTA has caught 16 drivers providing illegal cross-border ride-hailing services, following regular tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and the National Taxi Association, the authority said in a Facebook post on July 21.

The latest enforcement actions were carried out at Singapore's land checkpoints and in the downtown area, LTA added. All 16 vehicles were impounded.

Drivers caught providing illegal ride-hailing services may be fined up to $3,000 and/or jailed for up to six months. Their vehicles may also be seized upon conviction.

The LTA also reminded travellers to book only licensed cross-border ride-hailing service on Grab or have a Singapore-registered cross-border taxis. These services can pick passengers up from anywhere in Singapore and drop them off in Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai.

Members of the public can also report illegal ride-hailing activities via LTA's website.

In another Facebook post on the same day, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said that over 5,000 vehicles have been checked and another 222 were impounded since July 2025.

"Our enforcement against illegal cross-border ride-hailing services continues," she said.

"These efforts aim to keep commuters safe and to protect the livelihoods of our local point-to-point transport drivers."

[[nid:738645]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com