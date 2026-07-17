LTA logs 373 mobility device offences, impounds 182 in one month

Active mobility enforcement officers logged 373 offences by active mobility users and impounded 182 non-compliant devices in June, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a Facebook post on Thursday (July 16).

This comes after regulations for personal mobility aids (PMA) and devices were enhanced on June 1 as LTA stepped up enforcement against errant users.

The authority also shared that it is currently installing real-time speed limit signs in areas where higher active mobility usage was recorded as a means of encouraging safer riding behaviour.

"This allows active mobility users to check their travelling speed limit against the prevailing path speed limit before they are detected by the Active Mobility Enforcement Detection System cameras," LTA stated.

Separately, Shiplah! Technologies Pte Ltd, a company offering freight-forwarding service for overseas shipments, was hit with a $1,500 fine.

They had imported a non-compliant personal mobility device without a valid LTA import permit and was subsequently charged in court, fined and had the device seized.

In their post, LTA also reminded importers to ensure that all mobility devices are complaint with Singapore's regulations and have valid LTA import permits before they are imported.

"We'll continue to take firm action against errant users and retailers to keep our paths safe for everyone," LTA said.

Members of the public can report errant users at go.gov.sg/report-am.

[[nid:740272]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com