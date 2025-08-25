LTA engineer seen shouting at foreign workers, hitting one of them on helmet at Changi East Depot worksite

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) engineer was seen shouting at two foreign workers at the Changi East Depot worksite, even hitting one of them on the helmet.

A video posted to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Sunday (Aug 24) shows the man standing across from two LTA contractor employees, loudly asking one of them if it was his first day on the job.

He also demands to see the worker's driving licence.

In the 57-second-long clip, the man continues to question the worker about where and when he got his licence as well as what he learned at driving school.

The engineer is seen holding a card, seemingly the worker's driving licence, and hitting the latter on the helmet with it before throwing it onto the ground.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, LTA said that it is aware of the incident.

"While the engineer was addressing safety lapses at the worksite, the manner in which he did so was inappropriate. We do not condone such behaviour," read the statement.

The engineer has since been counselled and reminded of the standards of conduct expected of all staff.

He has also expressed regret for his actions and apologised to those involved, said the authority.

"We take this matter seriously and will continue to reinforce the need for respectful and professional behaviour when upholding safety standards," LTA added.

