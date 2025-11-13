LTA grants approval to Grab, WeRide for testing entire fleet of driverless vehicles in Punggol

Grab and WeRide will be stepping up their autonomous vehicle (AV) testing programme in Punggol after receiving approval from the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

WeRide, an autonomous driving technology company headquartered in China, partnered with local superapp Grab and began AV testing in mid-October.

The latest approval from LTA allows them to conduct testing on the entire Ai.R (Autonomously Intelligent Ride) fleet which comprises 11 AVs, according to a joint statement on Thursday (Nov 13).

They said they plan to increase the total number of AV test runs on shuttle service routes in Punggol by up to four times by the end of the year.

According to the statement, Ai.R will serve two dedicated shuttle service routes in Punggol and is expected to take its first batch of passengers by early 2026.

With Ai.R, Punggol residents will have greater access to key amenities like Punggol Coast MRT station, Punggol Coast Mall bus interchange, malls, and clinics.

Real-world testing to ensure reliability

During test runs, the AVs will gather and analyse real-world data such as road infrastructure and traffic flows to localise their AI driving models.

AVs will be trained to detect nuanced behaviours of local road users and pedestrians while handling a variety of weather conditions like sudden rain and intense sun glare.

They are also equipped with a sensor suite that provides 360 deg vision and even enables the vehicle to detect objects in the rain.

"Safety remains our priority, as we focus on rigorous real-world testing, where our Ai.R fleet navigates the Punggol environment," said Alejandro Osorio, managing director of Grab Singapore, who added that such rigorous testing is essential to ensure smooth and secure journeys.

Safety Operators will also be onboard the AVs at all times throughout the testing period and the initial phase of public rides to provide real-time supervision.

On-the-road training for Safety Operator trainees

To support the roll-out, GrabAcademy and WeRide have trained an initial cohort of more than 10 experienced Grab driver-partners for Safety Operator roles.

After completing theory lessons and closed-circuit practical training, trainees will progress to on-the-road training in Punggol.

"I've seen firsthand how these vehicles operate and how our feedback directly enhances their performance. I look forward to learning more about this advanced technology, and working with it to support Singapore's transport needs," said Azman Bin Rahmad, an Ai.R Safety Operator trainee.

