LTA-led task force convenes independent panel of international experts to advise on improving rail reliability

The task force formed by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and train operators SMRT and SBS Transit has convened an independent advisory panel of rail experts to assist in improving rail reliability in Singapore.

The task force, chaired by LTA chief executive Ng Lang and includes the CEOs of SMRT Group and SBS Transit Group, aims to address the recent spate of train service disruptions.

This will be done by reviewing the incidents to identify worn out components and conducting full audits of the maintenance and operation of critical systems.

It will also look at reducing the impact of service delays to commuters, LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit said previously.

On Monday (Oct 6), the task force, formed in September 2025, said the independent panel will review the findings of the technical audits and share international best practices that can improve rail reliability.

The five-member panel consists of Ir Dr Tony Lee Kar Yun, Patrick Bauchart, Dr Cai Chang Jun, Professor Tsay Huel-Sheng and Kon Shinichiro, who each have different expertise in areas including operations and maintenance, signalling technology and power supply systems.

The task force will report its findings to Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow and submit its final recommendations on how to tackle the issue and improve joint responses by the end of the year.

[[nid:722871]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com