LTA lifts 2-passenger limit for taxis and private hire cars

The Land Transport Authority has announced that it will lift the two-passenger limit for taxis and private hire cars (PHCs) starting from June 14, 2021.

This is being done to bring said limits in line with Singapore's updated restrictions on permissible group sizes.

However, paid car-pooling trips which are arranged through informal platforms such as Telegram groups remain illegal.

Car-pooling trips which do not involve payment, such as those between families, friends or colleagues will be permitted, but will remain subject to the prevailing permissible group size of five people.

The authority also reminds all taxi and PHC drivers and passengers that wearing a mask continues to be mandatory at all times. Taxi and PHC drivers should decline to ferry passengers who do not wear masks.

Wearing a mask continues to be mandatory at all times for passengers and drivers.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Taxi drivers, PHC drivers and passengers are strongly encouraged to bring their TraceTogether token or keep their TraceTogether app on in their smartphone to facilitate contact tracing efforts.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.