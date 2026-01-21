LTA probing cause of inaccurate bus timings on apps and bus stop displays

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it is investigating technical issues affecting the bus arrival time system, which have resulted in inaccurate bus timings and long waiting times being displayed at commuter touchpoints.

In a statement released on Wednesday (Jan 21), LTA said that bus operations were not affected and that all services continue to operate at their usual frequencies.

The authority noted that the issue was first detected on Jan 10, with further inaccuracies identified over the course of the week.

The Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) system generates predictions of when buses will arrive at each stop based on information relayed by equipment on board the buses, said LTA.

"These estimates are disseminated via commuter touchpoints such as electronic passenger information displays at bus stops and interchanges, the MyTransport.SG application as well as other third-party applications through LTA DataMall," it added.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a technical issue in the on-board systems of some buses is affecting the transmission of bus arrival timing estimates.

The authority apologised for the inconvenience caused and added that its engineers and ETA system contractors are working with bus operators to rectify the issue.

