LTA officers raid shop in Yishun suspected of illegally adding extra batteries to PMDs

A shop in Yishun selling personal mobility devices (PMDs) was recently raided by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Oct 30), the authority said the retailer is suspected of illegally modifying PMDs by adding extra batteries.

Active mobility enforcement officers (AMEOs) seized three non-compliant devices during a raid on Oct 29. Investigations into the retailer are ongoing.

"We'll continue to take firm action against retailers and individuals suspected of offering illegal device modification services," said LTA, adding that unapproved alterations put PMD users and the public at risk.

Individuals are urged to only buy compliant devices from trusted retailers and to check second-hand devices for defects and modifications before buying.

Members of the public can report errant retailers or path users at www.lta.gov.sg/feedback, and LTA will take into consideration the feedback in planning enforcement operations.

