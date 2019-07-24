LTA to review end-2020 deadline for PMD safety certification after recent fire incidents

On July 22, 2019, a personal mobility device left to charge in an Ang Mo Kio flat exploded, causing a fire that destroyed the flat and damaged two neighbouring units.

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is reviewing whether to bring forward its end-2020 deadline that will ban all personal mobility devices (PMDs) without a safety certification from public paths, in the light of recent fire incidents.

Currently, riders of non-UL2272 certified PMDs are allowed to ride their devices on public paths until Dec 31, 2020, despite a ban on the sales of such devices kicking in early this month.

However, in response to queries from The Straits Times, LTA said: "In view of recent fire incidents related to the charging of non-UL2272-certified devices, LTA is reviewing if the deadline for user device compliance should be brought forward."

On Monday afternoon (July 22), two brothers fled from their fourth-storey Ang Mo Kio flat when their electric scooter exploded while being charged. The flat was destroyed and two neighbouring units damaged.

Four days earlier on July 18, a fire razed a flat in Bukit Batok. Home owner Goh Keng Soon, 40, was pulled out of the burning flat in an unconscious state and died on July 20.

The blaze was linked to three burnt e-scooters in the living room. Mr Goh, a private hire driver, may be the first known person to have died in a fire linked to a PMD.