10 bus services to trial shared priority bay for commuters with different mobility needs: LTA

As part of an initiative to make public transport inclusive for commuters with diverse mobility needs, the Land Transport Authority on Monday (April 27) announced a "First to Board, First to Use" trial.

During the six-month trial, commencing April, 10 bus services in Singapore will have their existing priority bays become shared — on a first come, first served basis — for wheelchair and mobility aid users, and parents travelling with children in strollers.

In its announcement posted on social media, LTA said bus captains have been trained to support users on this pilot.

The transport regulator added that the 10 selected bus services — 5/5A/5B, 54, 57, 67, 131/131A, 143/143M, 166, 851/851e, 960/960e and 980 — were chosen because they have high ridership of seniors and persons with disabilities. They also ply routes near major maternity and paediatric hospitals.

The trial, which ends in September, may be expanded to more services, LTA said.

Those who wish to provide feedback can do so via LTA's priority bay feedback form.

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