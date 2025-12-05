LTA deploys new gadget to target illegally modified active mobility devices

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has a new tool to nab errant users who have modified their active mobility devices to exceed the maximum speed limits.

Of the 91 such devices which were impounded by LTA last month, 18 were detected using the new speed measurement device, which was developed in partnership with Temasek Polytechnic.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Dec 4), LTA said its new gadget "is able to detect devices that have been modified to to exceed the maximum speed limits — 25 km/h for power-assisted bicycles and personal mobility devices, and 10 km/h for personal mobility aids".

Last month, the authority detected 246 active mobility offences, such as riding or keeping non-compliant devices.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, LTA said there were 44 off-road accidents involving active mobility devices in the first half of 2025, compared with 104 for the whole of 2024.

According to the Active Mobility Act, those who modify their own or others' active mobility devices face a fine of up to $20,000 and/or up to 2 years' jail.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $40,000 and/or up to 4 years' jail.

[[nid:726007]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com