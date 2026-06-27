9-day LTA-SPF crackdown on errant AMD users ends with 250 offences detected, 111 devices seized

A total of 250 offences were detected with 111 active mobility devices (AMDs) and motor vehicles seized during a nine-day joint enforcement operation by Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) targeting errant riders, the authorities said on Friday (June 26).

The operation, which ran on non-consecutive days from June 1, zeroed in on hotspots including town centres, key congregation areas and selected residential locations.

Friday marked the ninth and final enforcement day, during which officers detected 25 offences and impounded 15 devices in a night operation that spanned Sengkang and Punggol.

In Singapore, AMDs governed under the Active Mobility Act include Power-Assisted Bicycles (PABs), personal mobility devices (PMDs) such as kick-scooters and electric scooters, and personal mobility aids (PMAs) like motorised wheelchairs and mobility scooters for people with walking difficulties.

Common offences include keeping non-compliant PABs and using improper, obscured or tampered number plates. Officers also impounded non-UL2272 e-scooters under new rules that took effect on June 1, which prohibit keeping such devices even when they are not in use.



Bicycles used on public paths and roads must also have working brakes. Fixed-gear bikes, commonly known as fixies, that lack a functioning handbrake are not allowed.

On the ground

At Seletar Mall on Friday evening, AsiaOne spent about an hour with a plainclothes enforcement team to observe how the operation was conducted.

Upon arrival, a row of AMDs, most belonging to delivery riders, could be seen parked outside one of the mall's entrances. As officers approached a group of riders to begin checks, several others nearby were seen discreetly photographing them.

AsiaOne understands that delivery riders use group chats to alert one another when enforcement operations are underway.

Devices are inspected on the spot, with LTA officers checking the battery, maximum speed, and other components, as well as the registration number plate and overall compliance. SPF officers also check for any pending warrants and assist the LTA officers if they encounter uncooperative riders.

In the hour AsiaOne observed, officers detected two offences.

One PAB was marked for impound after officers found a throttle lever installed. PABs must be pedal-assist only, meaning the motor may support a rider's pedalling but has to cut off once the bike reaches 25kmh. A throttle, which lets the motor drive the bike without any pedalling, is therefore prohibited.

Using a portable Speed Measuring Device (SMD), officers clocked the device's top speed at about 71kmh, nearly three times the legal assist limit. The other offence involved a PAB with an illegible number plate, which did not warrant impoundment.

In both cases, the owners were not present during the checks. Officers will review the mall's CCTV footage to establish the rider's identity.

Using technology to close enforcement gaps

The SMD allows officers to test a device's top speed even while it is stationary, helping detect illegal modifications. Previously, action against speeding devices could only be taken when they were observed exceeding limits in motion. Developed exclusively for LTA's use in collaboration with Temasek Polytechnic, the device was first deployed in November 2025.

Officers have carried speed guns to enforce speeding violations on public paths since 2018. LTA has also installed Active Mobility Enforcement and Detection System (AMEDS) cameras to catch speeding offenders, and plans to progressively expand the camera network over the next few years.

Stepped-up patrols and community involvement

Beyond technology-supported enforcement, LTA officers continue to conduct regular ground patrols, including late-night operations, to detect and apprehend errant users.

Regular operations are also carried out on retailers to ensure they sell, display and advertise only compliant devices, and that mobility scooters on sale are registered. LTA is also working closely with community volunteers on joint patrols to strengthen enforcement and engagement efforts on the ground.

From January to date, LTA has detected and seized more than 600 non-compliant AMDs. Over the same period this year, there were 11 offences involving retailers, commonly for displaying or selling non-compliant devices.

in comparison, about 900 non-compliant mobility devices were seized in 2025, and another 90 offences involving retailers were detected over that year.

LTA said it would continue to take firm action against retailers and individuals suspected of offering illegal device modification services, warning that such alterations endanger both riders and the public.

Consumers are advised to obtain a Certificate of Medical Need, or confirm they are exempt, before buying a mobility scooter.

LTA and SPF reminded the public to ride responsibly, adding that they will not hesitate to act against errant users. Those who ride recklessly or dangerously and endanger others may be liable for a rash act under Section 337 of the Penal Code 1871.

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.