LTA to replace yellow tactile tiles at pedestrian crossings by 2030

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will replace the yellow tactile pavement tiles used at pedestrian crossings islandwide over a four-year period, with completion slated by 2030.

These tiles are designed to help visually impaired pedestrians navigate public spaces safely.

Responding to media queries after a former Singapore Airlines (SIA) air stewardess died — after slipping on wet tactile paving at a Thomson Road pedestrian crossing and undergoing surgery — LTA said the tiles at the said location, which were installed in June 2025, are "unimpaired".

Venecia Ng, 40, who was working at Thomson Medical Centre, was crossing the road on June 22 to get to work when she slipped and fell on the tactile tiles.

The fall resulted in an ankle injury that required Ng to undergo surgery. She appeared to be in recovery thereafter but later complained of breathlessness and collapsed.

She subsequently died at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital on July 9.

According to LTA, the tiles used at Thomson Road are in line with international standards for skid resistance, including in wet conditions.

Separately, they added that new tactile pavement tiles at pedestrian crossings across the island will feature a 30mm gap between the tiles, to reduce the risk of slips for pedestrians during wet conditions, whilst ensuring sufficient guidance for visually impaired pedestrians.

It also said that the new layout will be prioritised for tiles that require replacement, while islandwide replacement will be progressively implemented.

In a 2024 media reply, the authority, responding to public feedback, had said they were implementing an improved tactile tile layout developed in collaboration with social service agencies such as the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped and Guide Dogs Association.

LTA told AsiaOne that an alternative tactile tile material, with improved skid resistance and durability, is being used for the ongoing replacement.

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editor@asiaone.com