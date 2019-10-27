LTA takes action against man who drove car on ECP footpath and cycling path

SINGAPORE - The National Parks Board (NParks) is investigating a case in which a motorist drove his Nissan Sunny on a footpath and cycling track in East Coast Park, while the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has "initiated regulatory action" against the vehicle's owner.

Facebook user Cap Lim said in a post that he saw the black Nissan Sunny on a footpath and cycling track in the park last Friday (Oct 18) at about 7.30am.

He also shared photos of the car, as well as a screenshot from the One.Motoring website, which said that the car's road tax had expired in July this year.

In his post, he said that he saw the car while he was running in the park. At first, he thought it was a patrol car but he became suspicious when he saw that it was travelling at a high speed.