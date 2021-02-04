LTA takes action on driver who allegedly revved up car engine at 5am

I wonder if they know how we live in Tokyo, Singapore, because the Fast & Furious life doesn't fly here.

In response to a complaint email lodged on Jan 27 against a driver who allegedly revved up his car engine at 5am every morning, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has replied, saying that its enforcement officers have located the vehicle and taken enforcement action for an "exhaust related offence".

In the early morning hours on Jan 27, two men were arguing over the loud noise from revving the engine of a car belonging to one of them at 5 am every morning.

The man behind a video, which has since become viral, alleged that the driver would continue revving his engine after parking his car. The sounds would be made worse as it is amplified through the echoes in the carpark.

The incident occurred at the multi-storey carpark at Blk 161A Meiling Street.

The man was heard scolding the driver in the video for his "boom, boom, boom" sounds, asking the driver to be more considerate.

However, the driver retaliated, saying that the man had been verbally abusive before he began recording the man with his phone, and calling the police.

In Singapore, any modifications of a vehicle's exhaust system are subjected to LTA's approval.

If found guilty, he can be fined up to S$2000, or jailed for up to three months, for the first offence. Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$5,000 or jailed up to six months.

Vehicles with a tampered engine will need to be deregistered, and the owner may not be granted the rebates for the residual Certificates of Entitlement (COE) and Preferential Additional Registration Fee (PARE), if any.

